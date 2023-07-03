Baltimore mayor vows authorities will not stop until they find shooters

Thirty People Are Victims In A Mass Shooting In Baltimore, US - 02 Jul 2023

Crime scene tape cordons off the Baltimore area where the shooting took place Source: AAP / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Police in the US state of Maryland say there was more than one gunman involved in the mass shooting in Baltimore. Two people were killed, and twenty-eight others injured. Nine people were taken by ambulance to the hospital. Three of them are in critical condition.

