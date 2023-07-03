Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Baltimore mayor vows authorities will not stop until they find shooters
Crime scene tape cordons off the Baltimore area where the shooting took place Source: AAP / SOPA Images/Sipa USA
Police in the US state of Maryland say there was more than one gunman involved in the mass shooting in Baltimore. Two people were killed, and twenty-eight others injured. Nine people were taken by ambulance to the hospital. Three of them are in critical condition.
