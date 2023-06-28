Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Belarus opposition leader in exile Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya speaks to SBS News
Belarus opposition leader in exile Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya. Source: AAP / RADEK PIETRUSZKA/EPA
Eastern European NATO countries say the Western military alliance is ready to defend itself against any threat posed by the move of Russia's Wagner forces to Belarus. That's under an apparent deal with the Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko. Ricardo Goncalves spoke to Belarus opposition leader in exile Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya. She ran against President Lukashenko in the 2020 elections after her husband-his main political rival-was arrested.
Share