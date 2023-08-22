BHP's David Lamont and Woodside Energy's Meg O'Neill talk profits, China, industrial action, and AI

Find out how China's economic slowdown is impacting BHP as SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with CFO David Lamont while Woodside Energy CEO Meg O'Neill provides an update on the company's talks with unions over a planned strike which may impact 11 per cent of the world's LNG Plus, hear from Martin Lakos from Macquarie Group on the day's market action including how food price inflation is easing at Coles.

