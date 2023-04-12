Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Biden lands in Northern Ireland to mark peace deal anniversary
President Joe Biden is greeted by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US Ambassador to the United Kingdom Jane Hartley, in Belfast. Source: AP / Patrick Semansky
United States President Joe Biden has arrived in Northern Ireland for a brief visit marking the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. The 1998 peace deal, reached with the help of the U-S, largely ended 30 years of bloodshed.
