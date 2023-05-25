Bluetooth brings new hope for people with disability

Gert-Jan Oksam is walking again after being paralysed in an accident (AP).png

Gert-Jan Oksam is walking again after being paralysed in an accident Source: AP

A man paralysed by a cycling accident is able to walk again after an experimental operation by neuroscientists and surgeons in Switzerland. They’ve established a wireless connection between his damaged spine and brain using the same technology that the rest of us use to connect our wireless earphones - Bluetooth.

