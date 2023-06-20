Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Boris Johnson sanctioned after committee finds him guilty of lying
Boris Johnson is the first former British Prime Minister to be sanctioned for lying to Parliament Source: AAP / Matt Dunham/AP
British politicians have overwhelmingly voted to approve a report sanctioning former Prime Minister Boris Johnson for misleading parliament over COVID parties during lockdown. The report recommends revoking Mr Johnson's parliamentary pass and would have led to a 90-day suspension had he not resigned
Share