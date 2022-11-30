SBS News In Depth

Bosses asked to make workplaces more accessible and inclusive

Ben Johnston is completing a two year traineeship in the infrastructure industry (SBS).jpg

Ben Johnston is completing a two year traineeship in the infrastructure industry Source: SBS News

Published 30 November 2022 at 3:38pm
By Emma Kellaway
SBS News

A new campaign has been launched on social media where people living with disability and their peers are penning open letters to employers to describe the future workplaces they want to see. It's hoped the 'Dear Future Boss' campaign will create more awareness in making workplaces more accessible and inclusive.

