Brazil satellite data shows deforestation decline in Amazon

After four years of rising destruction in Brazil’s Amazon, deforestation dropped by 33.6% during the first six months of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's term, according to government satellite data released Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres, File) Source: AAP / Eraldo Peres/AP

Brazil's government and environmentalists have welcomed new data showing a slowing in the rate of deforestation in the Amazon rainforest in Brazil. The results are being largely attributed to Brazil's change of government.

