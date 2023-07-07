Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Brazil satellite data shows deforestation decline in Amazon
After four years of rising destruction in Brazil’s Amazon, deforestation dropped by 33.6% during the first six months of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's term, according to government satellite data released Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres, File) Source: AAP / Eraldo Peres/AP
Brazil's government and environmentalists have welcomed new data showing a slowing in the rate of deforestation in the Amazon rainforest in Brazil. The results are being largely attributed to Brazil's change of government.
