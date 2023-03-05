Breaking the stigma on obesity: Australia urged to step up efforts amid global rise in cases

Brinae Smith with her son (Supplied).jpg

Brinae Smith enjoys participating in tough mudders - like this one in Dubbo in 2022 - to show her children the importance of maintaining regular movement and healthy food habits. (Supplied) Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

People living with obesity are backing calls for more prevention and treatment measures to halt and reduce its prevalence. It comes as a new global study warns more than half of the world's population will be living with being overweight or obese by 2035.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts.



Share

Latest podcast episodes

TOPSHOT-UKRAINE-RUSSIA-CONFLICT-WAR

Intense fighting in and around Bakhmut

Pictures of the Week Global Photo Gallery

Russian forces encircle Ukraine's eastern city of Bakhmut

Cabomba weevils in the field (Supplied - CSIRO]].jpg

Tiny weevil to combat South American pest in Australian waters

Katerina Stavropoulos (left) and Tina Angelidis, at an Adora chocolate shop in Sydney (SBS - Sandra Fulloon).jpg

Despite 30 years in business, these female founders still struggle to raise finance