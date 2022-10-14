Bright start for local hope at bike GP

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Bright start for local hope at bike GPPlay00:51SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (804KB)Published 14 October 2022 at 5:02pmSource: SBS News .Published 14 October 2022 at 5:02pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesThousands of calls for flood help in New South Wales and TasmaniaDefence forces called in to assist in flood crisisFinancial support pledged for flood victimsSouth Korea vows it's ready to meet threat from the north