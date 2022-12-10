Brittney Griner comes home

Brittney Griner gets out of a plane bringing her back from Russia Source: Getty / SUZANNE CORDEIRO
Published 10 December 2022 at 11:58am
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
American basketball player Brittney Griner has arrived in the United States after being released in a prisoner exchange for a Russian arms dealer. Her release has resulted in renewed calls for the release of US former marine and police officer who remains in Russia serving a 25-year sentence.
Published 10 December 2022 at 11:58am
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Share