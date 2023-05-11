Budget's migration plan will exacerbate housing crisis: Dutton

QUESTION TIME

Australian Opposition Leader Peter Dutton arrives during Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, May 11, 2023. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Opposition leader Peter Dutton says the government's 'big Australia' policy will exacerbate the housing crisis, which Labor is trying to fix by pushing through a housing bill. He's also criticised the Labor government's 2023 Budget saying it does nothing to support middle Australia

Listen to Australian and world news and follow trending topics with
 SBS News Podcasts.



Share

Latest podcast episodes

CANOLA FIELDS FEATURE

Wide open roads enticing more people from the cities

PAKISTAN PROTEST IMRAN KHAN ARREST

Protests continue in Pakistan after Imran Khan detained in police custody

MIDEAST ISRAEL PALESTINIANS CONFLICT

UN appeals for Gaza/Israel cross-border attacks to stop

The WGA strike, picketers in front of Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, CA

Is your favourite TV show going off air because of the writers' strike?