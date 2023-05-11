Listen to Australian and world news and follow trending topics with
Budget's migration plan will exacerbate housing crisis: Dutton
Australian Opposition Leader Peter Dutton arrives during Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, May 11, 2023. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE
Opposition leader Peter Dutton says the government's 'big Australia' policy will exacerbate the housing crisis, which Labor is trying to fix by pushing through a housing bill. He's also criticised the Labor government's 2023 Budget saying it does nothing to support middle Australia
