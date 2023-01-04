Bureau of Meteorology expects La Niña to ease over summer

BOM: La Niña continues in the tropical Pacific, but is slowly weakening. (GETTY) Source: Moment RF / Andrew Merry/Getty Images
A new report of climate modelling by the Bureau of Meteorology says La Niña continues in the tropical Pacific however it's slowly weakening. The bureau's Climate Driver update says it expects an easing in trade wind strength and increased cloudiness near the dateline, potentially weakening some indicators of La Niña. Rayane Tamer from SBS News speaks to Dr Andrew King who is a Climate Scientist from the University of Melbourne about Australia experiencing three years of La Niña and what to expect in 2023.
