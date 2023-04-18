Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Calls for faster rollout of malaria vaccine
Malaria-carrying mosquitoes are the deadliest creatures on the planet Source: Getty / Rasika Sekhara
Ghana has become the first country to approve the roll out of a new malaria vaccine. The approval follows extensive medical trials in several African countries including Kenya. Early trials show it is is more effective than the current vaccine, which Kenyan parents say is being rolled out too slowly
