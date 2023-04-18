Calls for faster rollout of malaria vaccine

Ghana has become the first country to approve the roll out of a new malaria vaccine. The approval follows extensive medical trials in several African countries including Kenya. Early trials show it is is more effective than the current vaccine, which Kenyan parents say is being rolled out too slowly

