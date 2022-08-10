SBS News In Depth

Calls to NSW government to publish report into response to catastrophic flooding

Flooding in Lismore, NSW, March 30, 2022 (AAP)

A car in flood waters, Wednesday , March 30, 2022. Heavy overnight rain has again forced the evacuation of residents in Lismore in northern NSW as the mayor says the town centre is headed for inundation. (AAP Image/Jason O'Brien) Source: JASON O'BRIEN/AAPIMAGE

Published 10 August 2022 at 5:57pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Residents of Lismore and the NSW opposition are urging the state government to publish the findings of an independent inquiry into the handling of the February-March floods, following the release of a separate parliamentary report proposing major restructures to the state's disaster management services.

