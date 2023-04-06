Calls to reform 'outdated' building contracts after companies collapse

The construction industry is facing a crisis, as several building companies have collapsed in recent months. Labour shortages and a surge in material prices are being blamed. However, there are also calls to reform current building contracts, which some industry experts are describing as outdated.

