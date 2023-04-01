Can Donald Trump still run for US president in 2024 after being indicted?

Donald Trump supporters rally outside his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Donald Trump supporters rally outside his Mar-a-Lago estate a day after the former president was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury. Source: AAP / Rebecca Blackwell

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Details of the criminal charges against Donald Trump are set to be revealed in his first court appearance next week. It is the first time a former US president has faced criminal charges. The legal case comes as Trump is a few months into his third run for presidency.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

GARMA FESTIVAL 2022

Indigenous leader Yunupingu dies aged 74

Fatima Payman prays.

Observing Ramadan as Australia's first Afghan-born, hijab-wearing federal politician

REFUGEES PALM SUNDAY RALLY

"Australia has failed you": protesters rally for refugee rights

ASTON BY ELECTION

Labor claims historic Aston by-election win