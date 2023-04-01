Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Can Donald Trump still run for US president in 2024 after being indicted?
Donald Trump supporters rally outside his Mar-a-Lago estate a day after the former president was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury. Source: AAP / Rebecca Blackwell
Details of the criminal charges against Donald Trump are set to be revealed in his first court appearance next week. It is the first time a former US president has faced criminal charges. The legal case comes as Trump is a few months into his third run for presidency.
