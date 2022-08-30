SBS News In Depth

Can nuclear inspectors keep Zaporizhzhia out of danger?

Ukrainian Emergency Ministry rescuers attend an exercise in case of a possible nuclear incident at the Zaporizhzhia power plant Source: Getty / DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images

Published 30 August 2022 at 12:22pm, updated an hour ago at 12:27pm
By Brooke Young
Source: SBS News

International Atomic Energy Agency personnel have arrived in Ukraine to inspect the Zaporizhzhia power plan, now sitting at the centre of the Russia Ukraine conflict. Global leaders are calling for a demilitarisation of the region amid growing fears of a radiation leak.

