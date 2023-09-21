Canada India relations increasingly strained after murder of Sikh activist

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts .





Relations between Canada and India have sunk to their lowest point in years, as the two countries trade accusations and expel each other's diplomats over the killing of a Sikh separatist leader.





Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government is investigating credible allegations that India may have been connected to the killing of Canadian Sikh independence activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia last June. They're claims India has forcefully rejected.





"India, the government of India needs to take this matter with the utmost seriousness. We are doing that. We are not looking to provoke or escalate."





But the situation had already escalated.





Canada expelled India's top intelligence agent. In response, India kicked out a senior Canadian diplomat [[based in India]].





The Indian foreign ministry has labelled the allegations as 'unsubstantiated' and 'absurd'.





Former Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Gopalaswami Parthasarathy says the Indian government would not take the situation lying down, adding he believes that Mr Trudeau is unlikely to take drastic further steps.





“You are dealing with an Indian government which won't take this lying down. So I don't know what happened in this particular case, but we certainly take a very strong view. And your (Canada's) own secret intelligence agencies know precisely what the population from Punjab, which is their Indian Punjab, is doing. And we expect you to take strong action. It's your territory."





Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong says Australia has raised its concerns with India over the allegations.





"Obviously, these are concerning reports and, as I've said, we are monitoring these developments closely with our partners and we'll continue to do so."





India has issued a warning [[September 20]] to its nationals in Canada, especially students, to exercise "utmost caution" as ties between the two nations continue to deteriorate.





The Indian Foreign Ministry issued a statement that said: "In view of growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada, all Indian nationals there, and those contemplating travel, are urged to exercise utmost caution."





In India, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says he supports the Indian government's position, and says the country's sovereignty must be protected.





"We are seeing a tit for tat on both sides. First, on the expulsion of a diplomat, then on this advisory...I think it is unfortunate that Canada chose such a public route. If at all they have any issue, these matters should be discussed privately with a friendly government like India and the matter should be discussed behind closed doors. Going public, making a statement in the parliament was very unfortunate by the Prime Minister (Justin Trudeau) and having gone that far they (Canada) have really jeopardised the state of a very good relationship."





Meanwhile, Sikhs living in the Pakistani city of Lahore staged protests [[20 Sept]], following Canada's accusations that India could be involved with the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Nijjar.





Another demonstration was held in the city of Peshawar.





Local Sikh leader Ramesh Singh Arora says members of the Sikh community have come under siege by what he called Indian terrorists.





"The Sikh nation is crying out that the Sikh community should be given security because we are feeling threatened. Indian terrorists are spread out all over the world, and we are fearful for the security of all the Sikh leadership, no matter where in the world they are right now. Protests have been carried out in Canada, in Europe, in London and many other places. Today we are demanding that India should be held accountable, and the culprits who are responsible for this act should be given due punishment."





Canadian officials have so far declined to say why they believe India could be linked to Nijjar's murder.





The United States has voiced deep concern over Canada's accusations.





U-S Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti says these types of situations can put a strain on bilateral relations.





"Canada is a dear friend, partner and ally, trading partner and happens to be our northern neighbour. We care deeply for Canada just as we care deeply for India and Indians. I think that moments like this (India-Canada diplomatic standoff) don't define a relationship, but they certainly can slow down progress."





India's counter-terrorism agency, the National Investigation Agency [[NIA]], said it was intensifying a crackdown on Khalistani terrorists operating in India.





An N-I-A statement said the agency announced a cash reward of over AU$18,600 each for information leading to the arrest of Harwinder Singh Sandhu and Lakhbir Singh Sandhu for promoting the terror activities of Babbar Khalsa International - also known as B-K-I - in India, one of the main Sikh separatist groups.



