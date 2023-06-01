Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Case dismissed: Ben Roberts-Smith accusations proved substantially true
Journalists (L-R) Chris Masters, Nick McKenzie and Nine Newspapers managing director of publishing James Chessell, speak to media after the Ben Roberts-Smith trial at the Federal Court of Australia in Sydney, Thursday, June 1, 2023. Source: AAP / JANE DEMPSTER/AAPIMAGE
The defamation action brought by Australia's most-decorated living soldier, Ben Roberts-Smith, has been dismissed from the federal court. The accusations of war crimes, murder and bullying, published by Nine Newspapers, were proved substantially true.
