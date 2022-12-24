SBS News In Depth

CHANGE AGENTS REVISITED: Laura and Jordan O’Reilly

Laura and Jordan O’Reilly (Small Business Secrets).jpg

Laura and Jordan O’Reilly Source: SBS News / Small Business Secrets

Published 25 December 2022 at 7:30am
By Sandra Fulloon, Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS News

When siblings Jordan and Laura O’Reilly founded a disability support startup in 2015, they had no idea it would one day transform services for thousands of Australians.

This is one of SBS's award winning 'Change Agents' series.
Check out the rest
!

