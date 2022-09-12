SBS News In Depth

Charles becomes King - but will his environmental voice be silenced?

Prince Charles and Boris Johnson host a Commonwealth Leaders' Reception at COP26

Prince Charles and Boris Johnson host a Commonwealth Leaders' Reception at COP26 Source: Getty / Pool/Getty Images

Published 12 September 2022 at 6:13pm
Presented by Allan Lee
King Charles the Third, as Prince of Wales, championed environmental causes, long before climate change was a mainstream topic. However as King he is expected to follow rules that prohibit the monarch from intervening in public affairs.

