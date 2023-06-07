Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Cheques bouncing out of play, replaced by technology
Internet banking is becoming the norm Source: SBS News
The Australian Banking Association says the digital revolution is increasingly modernising the way people 'pay' - with 98.9 per cent of banking now taking place via apps or online. The use of mobile wallets is also rapidly increasing - as more traditional payment methods, such as cash and cheques, lose traction - creating scope for government intervention to ensure Australia's financial systems remain fit for purpose.
