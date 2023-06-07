Cheques bouncing out of play, replaced by technology

Internet banking is becoming the norm (SBS).jpg

Internet banking is becoming the norm Source: SBS News

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The Australian Banking Association says the digital revolution is increasingly modernising the way people 'pay' - with 98.9 per cent of banking now taking place via apps or online. The use of mobile wallets is also rapidly increasing - as more traditional payment methods, such as cash and cheques, lose traction - creating scope for government intervention to ensure Australia's financial systems remain fit for purpose.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Gardening is becoming a side hustle for some (Unsplash-Sandie Clarke).jpg

Struggling to meet costs? Maybe it's time find a side hustle

Tottenham have appointed former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou as their head coach on a four-year deal

The A-League's most successful coach taken on the challenge of the EPL

Fraser Island beomes K'gari (NITV).jpg

Why has Fraser Island officially been renamed K'gari?

OTM - credit cards, visa, mastercard (SBS).jpg

SBS On the Money: Why the consumer is key to avoiding a recession