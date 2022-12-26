SBS News In Depth

'Children are going to start dying': NGOs respond to Taliban ban on women workers

An Afghan woman walks through a street in Kandahar Source: Getty / NAVEED TANVEER/AFP via Getty Images

Published 26 December 2022 at 12:58pm
By SBS News
Presented by Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS News

Four major international aid groups have suspended their operations in Afghanistan following a decision by the country's Taliban rulers to ban women from working at non-government organisations.

