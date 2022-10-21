China turns to social media to counter Xinjiang critics

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen China turns to social media to counter Xinjiang criticsPlay01:18SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.19MB)Published 21 October 2022 at 4:58pmSource: SBS News .Published 21 October 2022 at 4:58pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesQuestions turn to Truss replacement as British PMLabor pledges to repair Great Barrier ReefAustralia lagging in obesity fight: surveyTreasurer warns floods will hit economy and prices