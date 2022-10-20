China using ethnic-minority influencers to "sanitise" image of Xinjiang report finds
A social media influencer presenting an idyllic picture of cotton production in Xinjiang Source: YouTube
Published 20 October 2022 at 7:00pm
By Lin Evlin
Source: SBS News
New research has found China is using social media in increasingly sophisticated ways to sanitise its image of troubled areas, including Xinjiang. A report from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute says China's government is using popular ethnic-minority influencers to spread its narrative around the world.
Published 20 October 2022 at 7:00pm
By Lin Evlin
Source: SBS News
Share