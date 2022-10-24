SBS News In Depth

China's leader expands power for possible lifelong rule

SBS News In Depth

Chinese President Xi Jinping displayed on a screen (AAP).jpg

Chinese President Xi Jinping displayed on a screen Source: AAP / AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 October 2022 at 12:39pm
By Brooke Young
Source: SBS News

China's President has secured an unprecedented third term as the leader of the ruling Communist Party, promoting a seven-member committee of loyalists to help govern the country. It's fueled speculation that President Xi Jinping s on a mission to eliminate competition within his party, with potential plans to remain ruler for life.

Published 24 October 2022 at 12:39pm
By Brooke Young
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Federal Treasurer Dr Jim Chalmers (SBS).jpg

Migration key element of Australia's economic future but Treasurer warns of bumps ahead

A teenager stands in the rubble at Mykolaiv (AAP).jpg

Warnings that Russian's invasion in Ukraine is escalating

Flooding at Echuca Village

Border residents unite against rising flood waters

Russia Ukraine War Kherson Explainer

Russian forces evacuate as Ukraine seeks to recapture Kherson