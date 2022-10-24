China's leader expands power for possible lifelong rule

Chinese President Xi Jinping displayed on a screen Source: AAP / AAP
Published 24 October 2022 at 12:39pm
By Brooke Young
Source: SBS News
China's President has secured an unprecedented third term as the leader of the ruling Communist Party, promoting a seven-member committee of loyalists to help govern the country. It's fueled speculation that President Xi Jinping s on a mission to eliminate competition within his party, with potential plans to remain ruler for life.
