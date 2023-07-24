Chris Barrett appointed new chair of the Productivity Commission

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Senior public servant Kathryn Campbell has resigned from the Department of Defence over Robodebt

The federal opposition slams planned changes to casual employment laws

Northern Territory sets date for age of criminal responsibility change

Greece wildfires spread to Corfu and other islands