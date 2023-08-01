Civilians increasingly under fire in Russia and Ukraine

Emergency services work after a missile hit an apartment building in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine

Emergency services work after a missile hit an apartment building in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine

The ability to insulate civilian populations from collateral damage in Russia and Ukraine is becoming harder, with drone attacks on Moscow and missile strikes on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's hometown. It comes as Russia's defence minister delivers his assessment of Ukraine's counteroffensive, saying Ukraine is wasting resources with a death toll of thousands of its soldiers. The United Nations Security Council has heard more than 200,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or injured in Ukraine

