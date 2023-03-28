Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Climate bill fast-tracked, but housing legislation stalls
Protesters hold signs at a rally against the housing bill outside Parliament House in Canberra. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS
While the government has secured a deal with the Greens to pass the safeguard mechanism, forcing major polluters to reduce carbon emissions, not everyone is happy about it. The government must also now negotiate again with the Greens to get its affordable housing bill through Parliament.
