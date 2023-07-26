Climate change is intensifying heatwaves and bushfires: meteorologists

Local residents use buckets with water to try to slow down flames approaching their houses near Lisbon, Protugal

Local residents use buckets with water to try to slow down flames approaching their houses near Lisbon, Protugal Source: AAP / Armando Franca/AP

Australia is no stranger to catastrophic bushfires. The disastrous summer fires of 2019-2020 - now known as the Black Summer - made headlines around the world, with nearly a quarter of a million square kilometres burned. This year's northern summer has seen major fires across North America, Europe and China. Now a new assessment by climate scientists says human-induced climate change has played an 'absolutely overwhelming' role in the extreme heatwaves.

