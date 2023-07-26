Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Climate change is intensifying heatwaves and bushfires: meteorologists
Local residents use buckets with water to try to slow down flames approaching their houses near Lisbon, Protugal Source: AAP / Armando Franca/AP
Australia is no stranger to catastrophic bushfires. The disastrous summer fires of 2019-2020 - now known as the Black Summer - made headlines around the world, with nearly a quarter of a million square kilometres burned. This year's northern summer has seen major fires across North America, Europe and China. Now a new assessment by climate scientists says human-induced climate change has played an 'absolutely overwhelming' role in the extreme heatwaves.
Share