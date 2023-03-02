Committee recommends ParentNext scheme be improved or abandoned altogether

Indigenous women helping her young daughter in the garden

A woman and her daughter in the garden Source: Getty / Vicki Smith/Getty Images

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

ParentNext's website describes it as "a pre-employment program that helps parents and carers plan and prepare for work before their youngest child starts school." But parliamentary committee chair Julian Hill says it's not fit for purpose and needs to be replaced with a more supportive service.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

The four surviving spears in the MAA collection (Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology, University of Cambridge).jpg

Four spears taken during Captain Cook's landing in 1770 finally set to return to country

FLOODS NSW

New flood recovery funding for sports clubs meets lukewarm response

TAMWORTH STOCK

Will daily letter delivery become a thing of the past?

At least 36 dead in northern Greece train crash

One man charged after deadly train crash in Greece