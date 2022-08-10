SBS News In Depth

Concerns remain as China's ambassador flags possible 'relationship reset'

XIAO QUAN PRESS CLUB

China’s ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian at the National Press Club in Canberra. Source: MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Published 10 August 2022 at 7:23pm
By Krishani Dhanji
China's Ambassador to Australia has addressed the national press club for the first time, opening himself up to questions from journalists.

