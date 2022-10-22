Conservatives divided over a Boris Johnson return

The face of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on an advertising hoarding at Westminster tube station in London. Source: AP / Alberto Pezzali/AP
The race to become the next British Prime Minister is heating up and while former Chancellor Rishi Sunak is still the favourite the momentum is with Boris Johnson. But the potential return of the divisive character to Number 10 could split the Conservative Party with former Tory leader William Hague describing it as the worst idea he’s heard of.
