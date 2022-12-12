Corruption scandal erupts at European Union

EU vice-president Eva Kaili has been suspended Source: AAP / JALAL MORCHIDI/EPA
Published 12 December 2022 at 11:39am
By Brooke Young
Source: SBS News
A Belgian judge has charged four people over allegedly receiving money and gifts from a Gulf state to influence decisions in the European Parliament. One member of the European Parliament, vice-president and Greek socialist Eva Kaili, has been suspended from her powers and duties in relation to the case, though it is not immediately clear whether she has been charged with any offences.
