SBS News In Depth

Could pinhole surgery solve the obesity epidemic?

SBS News In Depth

Tom Keech is part of a trial of a new technique to help him lose weight (AP).jpg

Tom Keech is part of a trial of a new technique to help him lose weight Source: AP / AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 October 2022 at 7:30am
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Source: SBS News

Doctors are trialling a new pin hole surgery technique which aims to block a hunger-causing hormone in obese patients, thereby suppressing their appetite without drugs with side effects, or the risks of open surgery. Obesity is now a global health threat - that's according to the World Health Organisation. It damages the health of 650-million people each year and four million people die as a result.

Published 15 October 2022 at 7:30am
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Filipina-Australian film-maker Mia Stewart (SBS-Sandra Fulloon).jpg

Was Japan’s most famous army straggler a war hero or a rogue soldier?

ANTHONY ALBANESE BUSINESS VISIT SYDNEY

Federal government warns Australians to brace for inflation hit next year

VIC WET WEATHER

Major to record flooding across Victoria, Tasmania and New South Wales

APTOPIX China Congress

CCP Congress 2022: Xi Jinping set for historic third term