Could pinhole surgery solve the obesity epidemic?

Tom Keech is part of a trial of a new technique to help him lose weight Source: AP / AP
Published 15 October 2022 at 7:30am
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Source: SBS News
Doctors are trialling a new pin hole surgery technique which aims to block a hunger-causing hormone in obese patients, thereby suppressing their appetite without drugs with side effects, or the risks of open surgery. Obesity is now a global health threat - that's according to the World Health Organisation. It damages the health of 650-million people each year and four million people die as a result.
