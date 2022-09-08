SBS News In DepthOther ways to listen Could pop-up online ads help prevent suicide?Play07:36SBS News In DepthOther ways to listen Sandersan Onie giving his TED talk at Sydney Town Hall Source: SBS News / SBSGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (6.95MB)Published 8 September 2022 at 4:54pmBy Felicity DaveySource: SBS NewsTagsMental Health Suicide remains the leading cause of death in Australians aged 15 - 44. A trial of ads which pop-up when someone searches suicide-related keywords, encouraging people in distress to seek help, has been hailed as extremely promising.Published 8 September 2022 at 4:54pmBy Felicity DaveySource: SBS NewsTagsMental HealthWARNING: This item discusses the subject of suicide/ self harm.If you or someone you know needs help you can contact the Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636. ShareLatest podcast episodesStone-age surgeon's success storyZelenskyy hails Ukrainian fighters as heroesPutin threatens the West over oil and gas price cap planSBS On the Money: Economy grows but is there still a recession risk?