Countdown begins for the 2023 Women's World Cup
Football fans cheering in Sydney during a 100 Days to Go media event for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023. Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI
The countdown is well and truly on. Football fans on both sides of the Tasman have celebrated only 100 days until the world's largest women's sporting event - the FIFA Women's World Cup - kicks off in Australia and New Zealand.
