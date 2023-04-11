Countdown begins for the 2023 Women's World Cup

CHRIS MINNS FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP PRESSER

Football fans cheering in Sydney during a 100 Days to Go media event for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023. Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The countdown is well and truly on. Football fans on both sides of the Tasman have celebrated only 100 days until the world's largest women's sporting event - the FIFA Women's World Cup - kicks off in Australia and New Zealand.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Israel politics

Netanyahu reinstates defence minister amid ongoing protests

Portrait of a cameleer of the Burke and Wills expedition by William Strutt, 1860 (State Library of NSW).jpg

Community starters: Afghan

A piggy bank is placed next to a pile of coins.

Report calls for changes to encourage retirees to spend superannuation savings

K﻿ing Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla standing next each other smiling.

King Charles' coronation ceremony to feature an Australian connection