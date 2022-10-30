Country students in NSW receive travel card

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Country students in NSW receive travel cardPlay01:13SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.11MB)Published 30 October 2022 at 4:16pmSource: SBS News .Published 30 October 2022 at 4:16pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesAustralian government weighs up how to lower power pricesMore support for Victoria's flood victims42-year-old Pelosi suspect accused of intentional attackTraveller loses visa after meat discovery at airport