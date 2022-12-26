Couples want children - but worry what future those children might have

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with .
Are climate worries discouraging prospective parents? Source: Getty / Yuji Ozeki/Getty Images
Published 27 December 2022 at 7:00am
By Abbie O'Brien
Source: SBS News
Are extreme climate events influencing people's decision to have children? Over recent years, Australia has experienced its hottest year on record and some of the worst floods in the nation's history, which triggered catastrophic emergencies. Australian researchers have been exploring the issue throughout 2022 in a first-of-its-kind study.
Published 27 December 2022 at 7:00am
By Abbie O'Brien
Source: SBS News
Share