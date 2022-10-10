COVID vaccine targeting BA.1 available from today

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen COVID vaccine targeting BA.1 available from todayPlay00:44SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (688.13KB)Published 10 October 2022 at 1:29pmSource: SBS News .Published 10 October 2022 at 1:29pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesUnited States assessment of Russia's nuclear threatAustralian man among the victims of gas explosion in IrelandUnited States assessment of Russia's nuclear threatGillard wishes she'd called out misogny earlier in her term