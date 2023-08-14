COVID 'voice of calm' Mary-Louise McLaws dies at 70

"I can see a change in Australians and around the world in their understanding of how their actions impact well, or badly, on each human being. So we are now having an awakening of social responsibility, and I think that's wonderful."





That was prominent epidemiologist Mary-Louise McLaws, who helped lead Australia at the height of COVID 19.





She has died aged 70 after being diagnosed with brain cancer in January 2022.





The scientist is being remembered as a voice of truth and reason who helped reassure Australians and guide them through the pandemic.





Australian National University Associate Professor Sanjaya Senanayake says her legacy is there for all to see.





"I think the ability to communicate to the public in such a situation should not be underestimated. Not everyone can do that, and she was a master of doing so. But the other thing that she gave was a legitimacy to it all, because not only was she an expert in Australia but she was recognised by the World Health Organisation as being a global expert."





Health Minister Mark Butler says he was saddened to learn of her passing.





He says her most recent turn as a public face had followed decades of service to public health.





"I mean hers was an incredibly calm, articulate voice at a time that was very frightening to Australians... But it was only a small part of a lifelong career she gave in epidemiology and infectious diseases, particularly in New South Wales, in areas like HIV, and viral hepatitis."





The epidemiologist was made an Officer of the Order of Australia in the 2022 Queen's Birthday honours.





She also spent 36 years at the University of New South Wales, working in the medicine and health faculty, mentoring PhD students and writing hundreds of scientific papers.





Deakin University Epidemiology chair Catherine Bennett says everyone she knew is devastated by her passing.





"She did have fantastic feedback all the way through, but particularly when we first heard about her illness going back 18 months or so, the outpouring from the public, really showing their appreciation was fantastic and it was wonderful she got to see that... That she got to have that affection and that recognition from colleagues and the general public over recent times, that I know meant a lot to her, that really shows the mark she made and legacy she has left."





The husband of Mary-Louise McLaws, Richard Flook, says she died in her sleep, 18 months after her cancer diagnosis.



