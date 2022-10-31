Criminal investigation launched into India bridge collapse

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Criminal investigation launched into India bridge collapsePlay00:50SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (781.88KB)Published 1 November 2022 at 7:20amSource: SBS News .Published 1 November 2022 at 7:20amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesInvestigation launched into alleged abuse within Aust. migration systemTributes for Sydney woman killed in Seoul Halloween disasterCassius Turvey mourned in Perth candlelight vigilCricketer Virat Kohli 'paranoid' about privacy after alleged hotel breach