Cybercrime incidents increase 13 per cent

More than 76,000 cybercrime incidents reported in the last financial year in Australia Source: AAP / Dominic Lipinski
Published 4 November 2022 at 5:29pm
By Claire Slattery
Source: SBS News
If you thought cybercrime was on the rise in Australia, that's because it is. A new report reveals there were more than 76-thousand incidents reported in Australia last financial year - an increase of 13 per cent. The Federal Government says it's stepping up its fight against cyber criminals, but it's warning that businesses and individuals need to protect themselves too.
