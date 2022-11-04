SBS News In Depth

Cybercrime incidents increase 13 per cent

Cybercrime

More than 76,000 cybercrime incidents reported in the last financial year in Australia Source: AAP / Dominic Lipinski

Published 4 November 2022 at 5:29pm
By Claire Slattery
Source: SBS News

If you thought cybercrime was on the rise in Australia, that's because it is. A new report reveals there were more than 76-thousand incidents reported in Australia last financial year - an increase of 13 per cent. The Federal Government says it's stepping up its fight against cyber criminals, but it's warning that businesses and individuals need to protect themselves too.

