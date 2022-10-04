SBS News In Depth

Da Silva, Bolsonaro prepare for largely unexpected run-off election

Former president and candidate for the presidency of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Former president and candidate for the presidency of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Source: AAP / SEBASTIAO MOREIRA/EPA

Published 4 October 2022 at 4:25pm
By Allan Lee
The vote in the Presidential election in Brazil was a lot tighter than many had expected. It turns out that opinion polls had vastly underestimated support for the current President, the far right Jair Bolsonaro. And that means that the former president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, failed to secure the overall majority he needed and there'll now be a run-off vote.

