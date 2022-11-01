Danger as beach safety signs are ignored or not understood

A sign at Sydney's famous Bondi Beach Source: SBS News / SBS
Published 1 November 2022 at 7:07pm
By Kath Landers
Presented by Allan Lee
Source: SBS News
There are calls for a review into beach safety signage, with a new study revealing a large proportion of beach-goers either ignore or don’t understand safety messages. Among the findings, is surprising evidence that about a third of people don’t fully understand one of our most important messages - swim between the flags
