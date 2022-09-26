SBS News In Depth

Day one of Commission of Inquiry into Forensic DNA Testing in Queensland

DNA TESTING INQUIRY

Forensic Scientist, Dr Kirsty Wright (left), Journalist Hedley Thomas (centre) and Vicki Blackburn (right), mother of murder victim Shandee Blackburn are seen leaving the Commission of Inquiry into Forensic DNA Testing in Queensland at the Brisbane Magistrates Court in Brisbane, Monday, September 26, 2022. (AAP Image/Darren England) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DARREN ENGLAND/AAPIMAGE

Published 26 September 2022 at 7:52pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Source: SBS News

A public probe into the Queensland government's forensic lab has held its first public hearing. Evidence heard revealed changes to DNA threshold limits were introduced in part to save the laboratory time and money.

