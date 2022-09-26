Day one of Commission of Inquiry into Forensic DNA Testing in Queensland

Forensic Scientist, Dr Kirsty Wright (left), Journalist Hedley Thomas (centre) and Vicki Blackburn (right), mother of murder victim Shandee Blackburn are seen leaving the Commission of Inquiry into Forensic DNA Testing in Queensland at the Brisbane Magistrates Court in Brisbane, Monday, September 26, 2022. (AAP Image/Darren England) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DARREN ENGLAND/AAPIMAGE