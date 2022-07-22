SBS News In Depth

Deal set to be signed allowing grain and fertiliser from Ukraine and Russia to the world

SBS News In Depth

UKRAINE-RUSSIA-CONFLICT-WAR

An aerial picture taken on July 21, 2022 shows a combine harvester in a wheat field near Mykolaiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Ionut Iordachescu / AFP) (Photo by IONUT IORDACHESCU/AFP via Getty Images) Source: IONUT IORDACHESCU/AFP via Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 July 2022 at 12:01pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News

It comes as the Russian and Ukrainian presidents dispel rumours about their health, and as more civilians die in Russian strikes on Kharkiv.

Published 22 July 2022 at 12:01pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde speaks during a news conference

Europe's central bank hikes interest rates

A student at Yipirinya School in Alice Springs uses new technology to re-tell an ancient story (SBS).jpg

High-tech re-telling of an ancient Indigenous story

Indonesia Foot Mouth Explainer

Is Australia doing enough to stop a foot and mouth disease outbreak?

Theatre group in Papua New Guinea's Enga province uses storytelling to educate the community about key issues, including tribal violence

More than a dozen people killed in tribal violence in Papua New Guinea