Death toll climbs after a stampede in central Seoul

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Death toll climbs after a stampede in central SeoulPlay01:18SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.19MB)Published 30 October 2022 at 7:15am, updated an hour ago at 10:20amSource: SBS News .Published 30 October 2022 at 7:15am, updated an hour ago at 10:20amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesAuthorities in Iraq investigate deadly explosion in BaghdadVoters in Brazil cast votes in final round of presidential electionsFrench-Australian environmentalist kidnapped in ChadFlood damage assessed in Victorian town of Kerang