Death toll rises as conflict escalates in the Middle East

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





TRANSCRIPT





The death toll continues to rise in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the biggest escalation seen between the two sides in decades.





More than 700 Israelis, including 44 soldiers, have been killed and thousands are injured in shock attacks carried out by Hamas Islamist militants on the Gaza Strip.





A barrage of more than 2,000 rockets were launched on Saturday [[OCT 7]] in what's been described as a co-ordinated attack from air, land and sea.





Israeli's military has since launched retaliatory airstrikes, killing at least 413 Palestinians, including 78 children and 41 women.





Israeli officials are warning of further attacks, with hundreds of Gaza residents fleeing their homes.





The country's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to seek 'mighty vengeance.'





The United Nations has held an emergency Security Council meeting in New York in response to the conflict.





Israel's Ambassador to the U-N Gilad Erdan [[gih-LAD er-DAHN]] says the number of casualties is catastrophic, describing it as Israel's 9/11.





"Over the past two days, following Hamas's surprise attack on Israel, my country has suffered hundreds of fatalities. Yesterday, in the early morning of the Jewish Sabbath and on a Jewish holiday, savage Hamas terrorists fired thousands of rockets into Israel. But this was only the beginning. As rockets rained down indiscriminately upon Israeli towns and cities, hundreds of Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel and began a barbaric program of unparalleled magnitude. Ruthless terrorists gunned down innocent Israeli civilians in the streets, murdering anything that moved. Anything."





Meanwhile, the Palestinian ambassador to the United Nations Riyad Mansour [[Ree-YAHD man-SOO-UH]] has urged world leaders not to encourage Israel's right to defend itself, saying such a message will be interpreted by Israel as license to kill.





"Israel expects and demands political and military support while advancing goals that are fundamentally at odds with international legitimacy and consensus. Its policies are an assault on our humanity, on international law, on peace, and are a threat for its own people. Can those supporting Israel ignore its colonialist and racist agenda? That would be self-defeating."





The Israeli Security Cabinet has since declared a state of war.





The country's medical officials says at least 260 bodies have been recovered at a music festival in Southern Israel - the site where many civilians were also taken hostage, including women and children.





Authorities have not confirmed a specific number, but Hamas militants say they are holding dozens of Israelis captive in Gaza.





Malki Shemtov's two daughters and son are missing.





"If any leaders in the world that maybe see this TV, maybe they see this news and they hear all these terrible stories, please involve yourself, please, it's human, it's not about politics, it's not about all kind of issues, it's not about Israelis and Jews, it's really about humanity."





Meanwhile, Palestinians in the Gaza strip are assessing the damage after the first wave of retaliatory air strikes from Israel.





One Gazan resident whose home had been destroyed in the strikes is Mohammad Al-Bawab.





He says the building was home to 150 members of his family.





"What happened to us is complete destruction. We are the Al-Bawab family and there were 150 people at this building including my uncles, my sisters, families of my uncles, and my five brothers whose houses have all been destroyed. It is not suitable to stay in now. They are residing with our relatives, our friends and loved ones."





Australia has updated its travel advice for Gaza to, 'Do not travel,' and is advising people to exercise a high degree of caution.





Anthony Albanese says the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is seeking to confirm the welfare and whereabouts of any Australians.





The Prime Minister condemned the attack by Hamas, telling the ABC Israel has a right to defend itself.





" This is of real concern, but Hamas bear the responsibility for this. Of course, this was a shock attack that was obviously very well planned and I think has shocked the world, to the extent which we haven't seen for 50 years."





He also told the ABC the Department [[DFAT]] is operating on a 24-hour basis.





"Penny Wong, our foreign minister spoke to the Israeli foreign minister last night. I spoke to the Israeli ambassador to Australia yesterday. We are in constant contact between Australian officials and Israeli officials. We don't have any further information to announce at this point in time. But obviously, we are concerned as is the whole world. This is a place where citizens of the world do gather. We have a number, 1300-555-135, that people can ring if they're concerned about friends and relatives that are visiting the region."





Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Penny Wong is urging Australians in Israel to contact their families to assure them they are safe.





"Australia unequivocally condemns the attack on Israel by Hamas. We unequivocally condemn the indiscriminate rocket fire, the targeting of civilians, and the taking of hostages, an especially distressing and outrageous act by Hamas."





United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken told America's NBC News the conflict is the worst since Egypt and Syria's attacks in the Yom Kippur war in 1973.





"But there's also a big difference. That was a state on state conflict. Army against army with clear frontlines. This is a massive terrorist attack, targeting Israeli civilians. Gunning people down in the streets of their towns. Gunning them down in their homes. Dragging Israelis. Men, women and children across the border with Gaza. A Holocaust survivor in a wheelchair. Women and children, all being taken hostage. So you can imagine the impact this is having in Israel and it should be revolting to people around the world."





When asked about whether Israeli intelligence should have done something different to anticipate the attacks, Mr Blinken had this to say:



